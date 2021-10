TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Tallahassee hotel owned by JT Burnette is going into foreclosure.

Burnette owns the Double Tree on Adams Street.

A Leon County court ruled that unless his company pays more than $32 million owed by the sale date, the property will go up for auction.

Right now, it is scheduled to be auctioned on October 28th at 11 a.m.

Burnette was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year.

He will be sentenced next month.