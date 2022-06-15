Tallahassee Citizens Advisory Council to honor fallen Tallahassee police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of the funeral for a Tallahassee Police officer killed in the line of duty, organizations are looking at how they can remember officer Christopher Fariello.

The Tallahassee Citizens Advisory Council says they're working on a way to honor the officer.

Chairman Rudy Ferguson says the council is a way to bridge the relationship between the badge and the people.

And a tragedy like this drives home how important a law enforcement officers job is.

"Tragic as it is, it will not hinder the relationship law enforcement has with the community. It will not stop the forward progress. Yes, this is a major hurdle, but we'll get over it together. Over the situation to the point we can continue to build on this city and our community," Ferguson said.

That celebration of life for officer Fariello will happen Wednesday morning at the Tucker Civic Center.

Service is at 11 a.m., but there will be a procession starting at 9:20 a.m.