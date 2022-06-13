Funeral arrangements announced for TPD officer Fariello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for officer Christopher Fariello who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. June 15 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The procession will begin at 9:20 a.m. from the Sears parking lot at Governors Square mall and will take the following route:

North on Blairstone Rd.

West on Park Ave

North on Magnolia Dr

West on 7th Ave

South on Monroe St

West on Jefferson St

Arrive at Civic Center

The community is invited to pay their respects as the procession goes down 7th avenue, according to the department.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

