Tallahassee churches move outside for Easter Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To Celebrate Easter safely. Many Tallahassee churches are bringing their services outside or online after Coronavirus shut many services down last year.

Truth Gatherers Dream Center Church has been holding online services since last March. Their Easter Sunday service was the first time many from this congregation have seen each other.

The Church decided that the fairgrounds would be a great place to hold this year's service so that people could worship from their vehicles, keeping themselves socially distanced from others, along with being a place for people in the community to come, who wanted to safely attend church this Easter.

Some from the church say they hope the church can keep finding a way to do outdoor services so that they can keep worshiping with their brothers and sisters.

"It has been a whole year," said Teresa Womble, a member of Truth Gatherers. "I have not seen my brothers and sisters, I have not attended church, and I feel great."

Another way to connect with the community, the church will host a food giveaway next Saturday at Godby Highschool from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.