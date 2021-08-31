Tallahassee Beer Festival returns November 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After hitting pause due to COVID-19 there's a new date for the Tallahassee Beer Festival.

The event will now happen on Nov. 7, 2021.

According to the organizers, the festival was put on hold due to high cases and low vaccine rates in the county.

Safety is top of mind as organizers plan for the November event. Ben Graybar who is helping oversee the event says their safety protocols will be announced as the event gets closer.

"Regarding COVID protocols, we are too far from the event date to have solidified what that will look like. We know what we are planning on doing if we were planning to proceed," said Graybar. "We saw rapid increase in the community in an otherwise previously unaffected population. We've kicked the can far enough that anyone that wants to plan differently will have the opportunity to do so."

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.