TLH Beer Fest postponed citing COVID surge, low vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — United Partners for Human Service postponed the third annual TLH Beer Festival 2021 citing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and low vaccinations.

Organizers with the event said they are working to reschedule the event.

The sold-out event was scheduled for August 28, 2021, at The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The organizers said in a statement:

"Citing rising COVID cases and insufficient vaccine rates in the Tallahassee area, United Partners for Human Services (UPHS) announced the postponement of its Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival that was scheduled to take place August 28, 2021, at the Civic Center. The event will be rescheduled at a later date."

"The lack of vaccinations among the age groups of attendees led to our decision to postpone the 3rd Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival,” said Amber R. Tynan, Executive Director of United Partners for Human Services in a released statement. “As an organization that represents human service nonprofits providing direct services to our most vulnerable neighbors, a higher rate of vaccinations are key so that events like this can be something we all can look forward to in the near future without endangering those same neighbors and their children"

