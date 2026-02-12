Tallahassee Ballet to perform "INTIMATE" this Valentine's Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Ballet will put on a performance for neighbors this Valentine's Day weekend.

It's called "INTIMATE".

This is the group's third year putting on this show. They say it's an immersive arts experience that includes live music, food, drinks, dance, and more.

The show will be held at Tallahassee Ballet's facility and attendees will rotate from studio to studio and see beautiful costumes, artwork, and choreography.

"I will say, it is an incredible, incredible show. There are so many pieces that have a lot of meaning to them. And you're going to get a variety. You're going to get classical ballet, neoclassical, contemporary...It really shows the athleticism and artistry of our company," Tallahassee Ballet CEO Lauren Hernandez said.

The show will include three performances:

Friday, February 13, 2026—7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 14, 2026—7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15, 2026—2:30 p.m.

"Tomorrow we will spend the entire day transforming the entire building. We already have lights that are being set up. We will have the studios turn into black box theaters. We've got cocktail tables," Hernandez added.

"Having lighting designers come in and each choreographer gets to describe the lighting they want. It's amazing that we're able to do that in a studio space...This isn't a theater, but it really does transform into that," Ballet Mistress Sam Sole said.

The Ballet says this is a semi-formal event, and tickets are "extremely limited."

