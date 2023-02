(WTXL) — With spring fast approaching, honeybee swarming-season is on its way.

Swarming happens when bee colonies outgrow their current homes and some migrate to create a new colony of their own.

South Georgia sees a large population of bees.

Local beekeeper Dale Ritcher says to not panic and call the professionals when you see a swarm.

In Georgia, honeybees pollinate apples, blueberries, cucumbers and watermelon.

Of course, they produce that sweet Georgia honey.