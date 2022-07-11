Suspect sentenced in 2019 Regal Cinemas shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Goidia L. Porter has been sentenced for shooting Da'Quan Davis outside Regal Cinemas in 2019.

According to documents from the Office of the State Attorney, Porter has been sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections with a 25 year minimum mandatory sentence for murder in the second degree.

He was also sentenced to 20 years for carrying a concealed firearm. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Davis was shot outside the theater on September 7, 2019. According to court documents, Porter and the victim, Dequan Davis, went to watch a movie at the theater along with a group of friends.

One witness told investigators that Porter had jokingly flashed the gun at him prior to the shooting. Once the movie was over, the group of friends separated into different areas of the theater.

Eventually, Porter, Davis and two other witnesses ended up outside in the parking lot. Documents say one of the witnesses turned around to face Davis, who was waiting for a ride, and saw Porter pointing a gun at Davis.

That's when witnesses said Porter fired two shots, both hitting Davis as he stumbled and fell in the parking lot.

Porter was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting and was charged as an adult.