Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County

(WTXL) — A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.

According to the National Weather preliminary survey, an EF-0 tornado touched down in northwest Liberty County around 8:34 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Northwest Ray Kever Road and County Road 333 in the western part of the county.

According to a survey, the estimated wind peak of the short-lived tornado was 80 miles per hour and traveled just under a half mile.

The survey notes no injuries or deaths were reported. The National Weather Service notes that the information is subject to change.

According to Liberty County Emergency Management, damage around of the time of the tornado warning was located on Ray Kever Road, just off County Road 333; northwest of the Orange Community.

In Leon County, ABC 27 confirmed storm damage on Albritton Drive and Victory Garden Drive.