Photo Gallery | Storm Damage in Big Bend | Jan. 25, 2023

Storm damage related to a line of storms in the city of Tallahassee in Leon County, Florida on Albritton Drive and Victory Garden Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo courtesy Garrett Harvey
According to Liberty County Emergency Management, damage around the time of the tornado warning was on Ray Kever Road, just off County Road 333; northwest of the Orange Community, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Liberty County Emergency Management
