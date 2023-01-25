Photo Gallery | Storm Damage in Big Bend | Jan. 25, 2023
Storm damage related to a line of storms in the city of Tallahassee in Leon County, Florida on Albritton Drive and Victory Garden Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Photo courtesy Garrett Harvey Storm damage related to a line of storms in the city of Tallahassee in Leon County, Florida on Albritton Drive and Victory Garden Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Photo courtesy Garrett Harvey Storm damage related to a line of storms in the city of Tallahassee in Leon County, Florida on Albritton Drive and Victory Garden Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Photo courtesy Garrett Harvey Storm damage related to a line of storms in the city of Tallahassee in Leon County, Florida on Albritton Drive and Victory Garden Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Photo courtesy Garrett Harvey According to Liberty County Emergency Management, damage around the time of the tornado warning was on Ray Kever Road, just off County Road 333; northwest of the Orange Community, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Liberty County Emergency Management According to Liberty County Emergency Management, damage around the time of the tornado warning was on Ray Kever Road, just off County Road 333; northwest of the Orange Community, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Liberty County Emergency Management According to Liberty County Emergency Management, damage around the time of the tornado warning was on Ray Kever Road, just off County Road 333; northwest of the Orange Community, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Liberty County Emergency Management According to Liberty County Emergency Management, damage around the time of the tornado warning was on Ray Kever Road, just off County Road 333; northwest of the Orange Community, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.Photo by: Liberty County Emergency Management