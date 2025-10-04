"Sunshine Scooter" Lee Corso receives Governor’s Medal of Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former FSU player, coach, and longtime broadcaster Lee Corso received the Governor's Medal of Freedom Saturday, one of the highest state honors.

A staple of ESPN's College Gameday for decades, Corso retired from broadcasting earlier this season. He even picked his alma mater Florida State to upset Alabama in Week 1, a prediction that came true.

Before his time in the broadcasting seat, Corso came to Florida State in 1953, playing on both sides of the ball. He led the Seminoles in interceptions in 1954, rushing in 1955, and passing in 1956, earning the nickname "Sunshine Scooter." Corso also played baseball for the Seminoles.

After graduating, Corso coached at Florida State and several other schools, including Maryland, Navy, Louisville and Indiana.

“From his time as the ‘Sunshine Scooter’ at Florida State, to his coaching career, to his iconic headgear picks each Saturday morning, Lee has been a fixture of college football. He has devoted his life to the game he loves, and he has made all Floridians proud," Governor DeSantis said.

"This is probably one of the greatest honors I've ever had in my life," Corso said from the podium, "I can't tell you how much I love Florida State and Tallahassee."

Corso received the honor ahead of Saturday's rivalry game between Florida State and Miami in Tallahassee.

