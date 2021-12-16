Sunland escapee remains at large

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department continues to search for an individual who escaped the Sunland facility in Jackson County on Dec. 10.

Police say Luis Ortiz-Rivera remains out of its custody.

MPD adds the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera remains unknown, but is believed to be in the company of Kalee Gilbert.

Gilbert is a 20-year-old female of Chipley.

Police say Gilbert was last known to be driving a black Ford four-door sedan.

Ortiz-Rivera was committed to the Sunland facility for the offenses of aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder in an incident in Broward County.

Ortiz-Rivera is from Broward County, which is in southeast Florida.

Police ask if you or anyone you know has any information about the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera or Kalee Gilbert, to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.