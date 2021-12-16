Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sunland escapee remains at large

Luis Ortiz-Rivera left Sunland facility Dec. 10
items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy Marianna Police Department
The Marianna Police Department says Luis Ortiz-Rivera escaped the Sunland facility in Jackson County on Dec. 10, 2021.<br/>
 Luis Ortiz-Rivera
Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 18:24:31-05

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department continues to search for an individual who escaped the Sunland facility in Jackson County on Dec. 10.

Police say Luis Ortiz-Rivera remains out of its custody.

MPD adds the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera remains unknown, but is believed to be in the company of Kalee Gilbert.

Gilbert is a 20-year-old female of Chipley.

Police say Gilbert was last known to be driving a black Ford four-door sedan.

Ortiz-Rivera was committed to the Sunland facility for the offenses of aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder in an incident in Broward County.

Ortiz-Rivera is from Broward County, which is in southeast Florida.

Police ask if you or anyone you know has any information about the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera or Kalee Gilbert, to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming