Students suspended after schoolyard clash over Pride flags

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:36:29-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A schoolyard clash over rainbow Pride flags got some students suspended and others expelled from their Florida middle school.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office is investigating and a congressman got involved. It happened last Friday at Seminole Middle School.

Pinellas County school district spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas says five to 10 students tried to steal the gay pride flags and a tug of war ensued.

A video showed at least one student dragged to the ground.

The school's principal is preparing a new bullying prevention program. Rep. Charlie Crist says he hopes the students will learn from this.

