Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student struck while headed to Godby High School

Pedestrian
SOURCE: MGN Online
Pedestrian
Pedestrian
Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 15:04:49-05

A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.

The incident took place around 6:57 a.m. at the intersection of High Road and Tharpe Street. According to a spokesperson with the school district, the student was coming from a StarMetro bus.

The student sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

Charges are reportedly unlikely for the driver.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming