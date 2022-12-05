Student struck while headed to Godby High School

A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.

This morning, a student was struck by a vehicle on their way to Godby High School. The student sustained injuries and was transported for medical treatment. — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) December 5, 2022

The incident took place around 6:57 a.m. at the intersection of High Road and Tharpe Street. According to a spokesperson with the school district, the student was coming from a StarMetro bus.

The student sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

Charges are reportedly unlikely for the driver.

This is a developing story.