Student charged after hitting staff member at Leon High School Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy now faces battery charges after deputies say he hit a staff member at Leon High School Monday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the 9th grade student believed another student had insulted him, and the two began to fight. Deputies say a staff member tried to break up the fight, and the student hit the staff member.

Deputies say the student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and will be disciplined according to the school's code of conduct.

This follows a fight near Godby High School last month shortly after dismissal that left 2 men hurt.

TPD said they would maintain a presence in that area following that fight.

