MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fl — Second graders at Kate Sullivan Elementary had a chance to put their imaginations to work — and the forecast they came up with was anything but ordinary.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Putting the forecast in the hands of second graders

The students in MS. Anderson and MS. Berentsen's class were eager to learn about weather. Meteorologist Jillian Preite asked them who liked to draw, then gave them a simple prompt: If you could control the weather for one day, what would it look like?

They got to work.

One student drew a sunny day — complete with a treehouse, plants, and a secret door leading inside.

"This is me when I was in the tree house, and these are all the plants. This is the secret door to come inside the secret door," Kiefrian said.

Another went with summer, filling the page with birds, an American flag, and baby birds being fed worms by their mother.

"There's birds and there's the American flag, and there's the little baby birds with their mommy feeding them worms," Gwendolyn said

"I draw a tsunami so that I can float in the sea and surf," Ty said.

One student chose a thunderstorm that weakened over time.

"I drew a thunderstorm, downgrading into a rainy day," Aydan said.

When asked why a thunderstorm, the student explained the appeal.

"Because I am really into electric and rainy stuff," Aydan said.

Sunny days had their advocates, too. One student made the case for warm weather with a practical argument.

"Because you can go in the pool when it's a sunny day because you'll be hot and you can join popsicles," Aria said.

Another agreed, calling it ideal conditions for the outdoors.

"It's a perfect day to go camping and go into the pool," Kiefrian said.

If the kids controlled the weather, it would be a little wild — but a lot more fun.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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