FORT BRADEN, Fl — This week, Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited Mrs. Culberson's third-grade class at Fort Braden School, where today's topic was thunderstorms.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Fort Braden students explore thunderstorms through art

Students were asked to show off their artistic skills by drawing a thunderstorm, what they do in a thunderstorm, or what a storm looks like to them.

When asked to describe their amazing drawings, the students had plenty to share.

"So I drew a tornado, lightning, pouring rain, a siren, and a tree getting struck by lightning," Westyn said.

"I drew a cow and a tornado," Annabella said.

"Raining and a tornado, a siren, thunder, a house, go to the basement, a walkie-talkie," Luis said.

"So first, here are the. Is clouds in the rain," a fourth student said.

"Rain and lightning and thunder to get inside thunder and lightning, uh, like lightning and thunder, dark clouds like a hurricane," Natalie said.

The students may be a little young for television, but based on their drawings, we may have a few future meteorologists on our hands.

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