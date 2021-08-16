StarMetro suspends service due to Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — StarMetro is suspending public transport services beginning at 3 p.m. Monday due to strong, sustained winds from Tropical Storm Fred.

Th City of Tallahassee released the following statement:

"Due to strong, sustained winds of 30-35 mph or greater forecasted for this afternoon, the City’s mass transit service provider, StarMetro, will suspend service at 3 p.m. today, Aug. 16. Customers are advised to plan accordingly."

