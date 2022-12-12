Staffing agencies and community leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees

“It’s really just the need and finding someone who wants to work,” said Jay Pichard.

Jay Pichard is the owner of Remedy Intelligent Staffing. A staffing company that has been around Tallahassee since 1997. Now, he is lending his expertise to help those impacted by layoffs at Trulieve… while unexpected for many… he’s not exactly surprised given what he’s seen happening at larger companies.

“I think it’s indicative of the market right now. If you look at what’s going on nationally Facebook, Meta laid off 11,000 people. Amazon laid off 10,000,” said Pichard.

At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger. With the holidays approaching those families now need as much help as they can get … to get back to work. Pichard says there are some things they and other job seekers can be doing now to help with the search. They include getting your resume online, registering with all staffing companies in your area, and staying consistent.

Those employees also finding support across their community. Gadsden County faith leaders like Chaplain Jimmy Salters are keeping them lifted up in prayer. He’s working with other people in the county to host a community prayer and resource event.

“People of all ages and all ethnic groups are affected by this. We thought that we would let them know we are concerned and bring them in and pray for them and give them some guidance and advice," said Jimmy Salters.

