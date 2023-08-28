Preparations underway for families in Tallahassee ahead of Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As communities track Idalia, families are doing what they can to protect their homes ahead of the storm.



Sandbag locations are now open across multiple Big Bend communities with rain and winds expected to be issues locally.

Leon County and the city of Tallahassee have a combined total of 6 sandbag locations.

Watch as a local business owner talks about preparations he's making ahead of the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Right now, communities across the big bend are preparing for impacts we could see from that storm.

With significant rain and winds expected people I talked to today say they're not taking any chances when it comes to keeping their homes protected.

“You know it’s coming every year, it’s hurricane season, right?”

BJ Fletcher has lived in Tallahassee all his life. 5 years later and the damage from hurricane Michael is far from a distant memory.

“Last time it came through Tallahassee, it was pretty bad, and Tallahassee wasn’t prepared, power lines were down and everything.”

When sandbag locations opened in the city Fletcher knew what he needed to do to protect his home and family business.

“We just like to make sure the areas around the door and what not is covered, just in case it’s for real flood.”

Sandbag locations are open across the big bend from Taylor to Gadsden County.

Check out our list online right now at WTXL dot t-v to find the closes location near you.