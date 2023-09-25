Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating home invasion/attempted murder

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating a home invasion and attempted murder that happened early Monday morning.

LCSO said there is currently no connection between this case and the case involving a TPD officer who was shot on Sandpiper Street early Monday morning.

LCSO detailed what happened in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, September 25th around 1:00 a.m., the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 4600 block of Cypress Point Road in reference to a home invasion.

When deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. At this time, there is no update on his condition.

LCSO deputies and K-9 units conducted an extensive canvass of the surrounding areas but were unable to locate a suspect. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of Cypress Point Road and Springhill Road is asked to contact LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574 – TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

