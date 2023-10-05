"It's always nice to be able to help" - Southwest Tallahassee women wins Neighborliness Award

An 81-year-old women is still active and giving back to the community.

Dr. Jerrlyn Jackson was awarded neighbor of the year by the city of Tallahassee.

Watch the video above to see her reaction and she continues to be an important figure in her neighborhood.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Hopefully they only nominate the same person one time because we have a lot of good people in the neighborhood."

That's Dr. Jerrlyn Jackson, her humble attitude is one of the reasons she won the neighbor of the year award from the city of Tallahassee.

"Well, it was exciting to been named the winner."

Jackson has been living in the Jake Gaither neighborhood for over 30 years.

The neighborhood awards have been going on for more than 40 years now.

The city says the awards recognize neighborhoods located within the city limits for efforts undertaken in 2022 to bring about positive change.

I got to talk with Jackson Thursday and asked her what that award means to her and her community.

"It's always nice to be able to help somebody else and to also know that people care about you."

Caring is what drives Jackson. From putting up appreciation signs in front of local schools….

To supplying wigs to local cancer centers, Dr. Jackson is active in her community.

"It's so important for that person to know just how important dr. Jackson is to our neighborhood."

That was Jackson's neighbor, apostle willie whiting jr., He's also the President of Jake Gaither neighborhood association.

He tells me she's a pillar in the community.

"Dr. Jackson works hard and no one knows how old she is, but she's a senior person that gets things done."

Working hard for the neighborhood is what 81-year-old Jackson won't stop doing.

"It's important to give back and each day when I say my prayers, I always thank god for enabling me to be available."