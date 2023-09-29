Groups team up to make heart screenings available at HBCUs, here's why

CareSource and Who We Play For are teaming up to provide ECG screenings to students at HBCUs in Florida.

It's a move to raise awareness about heart disease while saving lives.

Here on the Florida A&M campus where there's a greater focus on the impact of cardiac arrest on African American athletes.

"African Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease."

It's a statistic that bond community health chief medical officer Tabatha Rios knows all too well.

But there are things that can be done now. To prevent problems later.

"It goes back to screening, so getting your annual physicals, and paying attention to your body."

Attention to the body that CareSource and who we play for are partnering up to bring students to historically black colleges and universities.

Sudden cardiac arrest is a significant threat to black athletes.

Something that took center stage with the collapse of buffalo bills player DeMar Hamlin last season.

"It's very necessary, being an African American male and in the African American community, we suffer more from cardiac arrest than any other population so it's very important and needed."

Michael Collins is part of the team bringing those electrocardiogram screenings to schools like Florida A&M University.

Something students like Matthew Rivera know can make all the difference when it comes to saving lives.

"I think it's important to be proactive instead of reactive, so I think it's a great opportunity and a great sight to see as well."

And when it comes to making sure students are being proactive far beyond this campus tour... Dr. Rios says...

"Talk to each other. Community members need to share information, but also go to a trusted source."

Caresource and who we play for hope to give these screenings at every HBCU in the state.

