Southern Strategy Construction hosts National Rebuilding Day project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local non-profit will get a free small-scale renovation by Southern Strategy Construction.

The company launched a National Rebuilding Day call to non-profits in the area, with the promise of a renovation for the winner.

Eight non-profits applied to SSC's National Rebuilding Day give-away.The team is now narrowing down those applications. Founder of Southern Standard Construction Wayne Mayo says this is all about giving back to those making a big impact on the community.

"Any time a non profit in our community is functioning at its highest level, it's better for our community. That's why we wanted to do something great in this regard," said Mayo.

The winner will be announced Saturday, April 24th. That's National Rebuilding Day.

