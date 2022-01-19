South Magnolia Drive construction project nears completion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first phase of updates to Magnolia Drive is nearing completion.

In July 2021, Leon County announced it would be temporarily closing portions of South Magnolia Drive to make infrastructure improvements.

By the end of February, you'll be able to see the progress they've made between South Monroe Street and Meridian Street, including underground utilities, widened sidewalks and safety enhancements.

"The streetlights will definitely enhance the nighttime safety, and the other thing is, with the trail, people can actually exercise too, they can walk, and especially for the kids, if they want, they can walk or bike," said Leon County director of engineering services Charles Wu.

The entire project stretches from South Monroe Street to Pontiac Drive and comes with a $1.8 million price tag.

Wu told ABC 27 that the second phase is expected to re-open in late summer 2022.