Infrastructure improvements to close S. Magnolia Dr. temporarily beginning July 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County will be temporarily closing portions of South Magnolia Drive in multiple phases beginning July 6 to construct infrastructure improvements along the S. Magnolia Corridor.

These improvements, designed by Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency and the County, will include upgraded water and sewer infrastructure, roadway repair, an upgraded trail to provide connectivity, and updated landscaping and street lighting for pedestrian safety.

The City of Tallahassee will further enhance the corridor by converting overhead electric lines to underground and making traffic signal improvements at the S. Meridian Street and Magnolia Drive intersection.

According to Leon County, roadway construction on S. Magnolia Drive between S. Monroe Street and Pontiac Drive is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.

Safety improvements will also include creating a landscape buffer along the paved trail for pedestrians. Construction efforts will be broken into multiple phases, beginning with the closure of S. Magnolia Drive from the S. Meridian Street intersection to the east of S. Gadsden Street on July 6.

Roadway detours will be clearly marked and access to residences will be maintained. Citizens can find up-to-date information regarding current and future closure segments, current detour routes, and frequently asked questions by clicking here.

Individuals can also submit questions to RoadClosures@LeonCountyFL.gov or call Leon County Public Works at (850) 606-1500.