South Health District classifies COVID-19 tests as standard clinical procedure

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia's South Health district is making changes to its COVID-19 testing.

Their County health department offices will now offer rapid tests as a general service at all department locations. For those who need the more invasive PCR tests, they'll alternate drive-through testing sites between Lowndes and Tift counties every Tuesday morning starting in Lowndes.

Courtney Sheeley of the South Health District says the change is in response to decreasing demand.

"Last week across all 10 of our counties we only provided 34 PCR tests. We did provide almost 100 rapid tests, so that's the reason why we decided to make that just a clinical-based appointment," says Sheeley.

Appointments for both tests are available now on the Department of Health website.