South Georgia Medical Center spreads kindness through pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is giving back to their employees by saying thank you.

In a campaign to spread kindness, SGMC made a special video of healthcare workers showing appreciation for their fellow team members.

One of the challenges they faced during the pandemic was burnout, so they wanted to recognize the hard work, hope, and healing that healthcare professionals bring during this challenging time.

SGMC Human Resources Director, Ashley Romadka said, "kindness is really something that has helped carry organizations through including ours and I think it's really important that we remain connected to our employees, and that they stay engaged by seeing that kindness and how much they're valued and appreciated."

SGMC is calling on you to share your stories about how one of their healthcare professionals helped during the pandemic. They plan to make more videos featuring the community.

