Soul Santa makes appearance in Tallahassee's Bond neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Santa made an early stop in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The City of Tallahassee and Soul Santa teamed up to offer frozen Turkey's and Christmas presents to everyone who came through the drive thru celebration in Tallahassee's Bond Neighborhood.

Mayor John Dailey says the day was dedicated to making kids, and families, smile during what was a long year for everyone.

"I think it's a great boost and I think that it's really important. COVID has taken a toll on all of our families, and the entire community the past two years, and this is a way for the city to partner up with their community partners to ensure that people have a happy holiday. And you're correct," said Dailey. "We're giving away toys, we're giving away turkey's, we're trying to meet the needs of the families here in our community and it's just a really joyus time."

In total, around 600 gifts and 100 turkeys were given to families during the Soul Santa celebration.