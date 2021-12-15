"Soft lockdown" lifted at Wakulla High School

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday.

According to a social media post by the Wakulla County School Board Student Safety Information Facebook page, there was a disturbance at Wakulla High School Wednesday due to a student altercation, which resulted in parent notification.

The disturbance led to a “soft lockdown” of the school for all students.

The district notes the lockdown was because parents did not comply with school administration and law enforcement. The district added the incident is under investigation by local law enforcement.

The district noted no students were harmed and the safety of the students was not compromised. After the incident was over, classes resumed.

