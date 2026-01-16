TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two scenarios are possible with the weekend cold front: the cold catches up to the rain and causes either mixed precipitation/flurries or, the cold air holds back and we are left with a rainfall event.



The confidence lies in the cold not catching up to the rain, but there is a slight chance that it does.

Cold weather shelters will be open Saturday night through Tuesday due to the drop in temperatures.

Watch the video below to see a break down in scenarios and how to best prepare.

Snow or rain? Breaking down the possible weekend winter weather

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Throughout the week, we have had cold front after cold front, and that doesn’t change for this weekend. However, the approaching cold front is slightly different than the rest.

Cold air is approaching with temperatures dropping back down to the 20s overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop, cold weather shelters will be opening up yet again.

“Cold night shelter was activated on last night, we did not meet criteria for tonight, but we will meet criteria for Saturday through Tuesday night. So we will have those opportunities for individuals who are experiencing homelessness and shelter homelessness specifically to go into emergency shelters so that they can be warm and safe," Executive Director of Big Bend Continuum of Care, Johnna Coleman said.

With a parade of cold fronts this past week keeping both lows and highs on the cooler side, this will allow this weekend’s cold air to drop temperatures below freezing with a slight chance for winter weather.

“We have a non-zero chance that we could see some snow…a snowfall rate that would be enough for some minor accumulation," Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Mark Wool said.

Now is the time to make sure you have proper attire and a warm place to stay. If you need any assistance preparing, there are resources across the area that are looking to help.

“Making sure that they know that it is going to be very important that they get into the shelter in a timely manner. Making sure they have what they need if they intend to stay outside: blankets, heat pads, hand warmers, things like that," Johnna Coleman said.

Along with the cold air comes the chance for a dusting of snow. With cold fronts, the rain arrives first, followed by the cooler air behind it. But with this front, the cold air has a little pep in its step which could possibly lead to it catching up to the rain. This would give some neighborhoods the chance for flurries or a small accumulation of snow. However, if the cold holds back, we will stick with just rain.

“So we had the ideal scenario last year and we got a decent amount of snow and sleet out of that. This scenario, where a transition behind a cold front, almost always doesn’t happen because almost always, the moisture shifts east before it gets cold enough to change. But enough of the models are showing a possibility of that actually happening this time," Mark Wool said.

The only thing that is certain with this front is that it is going to be keeping us cold, so for now, focus on finding ways to stay warm and the First to Know Weather team will keep you updated as we move throughout the weekend.