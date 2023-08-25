SLOW DOWN: Warning for Gadsden County drivers when it comes to school zones

QUINCY, FL.a (wtxl) — A warning for drivers who fly through school zones in Gadsden County.



Study by Blueline Solutions found that 98.1% of drivers speed through school zones.

Speeding fines are doubled in school zones.

More on the warning being issued by the Gadsden County Sheriff's office in the video below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Slow down!

That's what the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is asking people to do on social media.

The department is concerned about the number of people who speed through school zones.

The speed limit in Florida schools zones across the state is set at 20mph.

In a study at a Hillsborough High School, conducted by Blueline Solutions, a traffic safety company, they found that 98.1% of drivers sped through the school zone during the hour it was enforced.

Within that study, there were 7,310 cars that drove through the school zone. Out of those cars, 7,171 were speeding above the restricted limit.

I talked with Florence Bush and I told her about these statistics. Bush told me that people need to be mindful and patient when they are in school zones because the restricted limit is there for a reason.

"Parents need to feel safe, that when they're sending their kids to school, when they're crossing school zones, they should have to worry" Bush said.

Although those statistics are from a Hillsborough County School, the law still applies here in Gadsden County. When speeding in a school zone, speeding fines double.