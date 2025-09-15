Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SILVER ALERT ISSUED: FDLE is looking for a missing 74-year-old man from Tallahassee

Carey Hunter silver alert
FDLE
Carey Hunter silver alert
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Cary Hunter. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was last seen Sunday in the area of the 11000th block of Pennewaw Trace.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and is not wearing shoes. They say he may be traveling in a 2009, white Dodge Ram 1500, FL tag number Y15UGE.

FDLE says he may be traveling northbound through Jefferson County.

Carey Hunter

