SILVER ALERT ISSUED: FDLE is looking for a missing 74-year-old man from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Cary Hunter. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was last seen Sunday in the area of the 11000th block of Pennewaw Trace.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and is not wearing shoes. They say he may be traveling in a 2009, white Dodge Ram 1500, FL tag number Y15UGE.
FDLE says he may be traveling northbound through Jefferson County.
