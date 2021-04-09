Shuttered Venue Operators Grant web portal temporarily down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program web portal has been temporarily suspended because of technical issues.

Small Business Administration’s SVOG portal opened Thursday for applications to assist live venues, theaters, museums, etc. that have had significant revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SVOG released the following statement:

"After launching the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal, technical issues arose despite multiple successful tests. After working with our vendors to address the issues, the portal was shut down to ensure fair and equal access once it is reopened.

This decision was not made lightly as we understand the need to get relief quickly to this hard-hit industry.

We'll provide updates via social media, email updates for those who have registered, and on https://sba.gov/svogrant. Entities can still register in the portal and SBA will share advance notice of the time/date for reopening the SVOG application portal with registrants.

Sign up for updates, view application checklists, see answers to frequently asked questions, watch video tutorials, and more at https://sba.gov/svogrant Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve these technical issues with the application portal."

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Eligible applicants include:

Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria

Motion picture theater operators

Talent representatives

Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements

Other requirements of note:



Must have been in operation as of February 29, 2020

Venue or promoter who received a PPP loan on or after December 27, 2020, will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount

For more information about the SVOG, click here.

