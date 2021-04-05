Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shuttered Venue Operators Grant applications open to Big Bend area businesses

items.[0].image.alt
BBMCC
Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce
Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 10:44:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce's free event, "Shuttered Venue Operators Grant - Lunch & Learn" is Monday, April 5 at the Edison Restaurant from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Eligible applicants include:

  • Live venue operators or promoters
  • Theatrical producers
  • Live performing arts organization operators
  • Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria
  • Motion picture theater operators
  • Talent representatives
  • Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements

Other requirements of note:

  • Must have been in operation as of February 29, 2020
  • Venue or promoter who received a PPP loan on or after December 27, 2020, will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount

For more information about the SVOG, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project