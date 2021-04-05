Shuttered Venue Operators Grant applications open to Big Bend area businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce's free event, "Shuttered Venue Operators Grant - Lunch & Learn" is Monday, April 5 at the Edison Restaurant from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There's still time to register for our Lunch and Learn on Monday, April 5th for more info on assistance provided by The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.



Virtual tickets are also available at the registration link below!https://t.co/sfSx3KGDZs pic.twitter.com/y1DJPUCDsC — MyBBMC (@MyBBMC) April 2, 2021

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Eligible applicants include:



Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria

Motion picture theater operators

Talent representatives

Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements

Other requirements of note:



Must have been in operation as of February 29, 2020

Venue or promoter who received a PPP loan on or after December 27, 2020, will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount

For more information about the SVOG, click here.