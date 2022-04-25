Shooting on MLK Jr. Blvd. and Gaines Street Friday ruled self defense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on Gaines Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. has been ruled a self-defense incident.

According to information provided by the Tallahassee Police Department Monday afternoon, its investigation determined that the person who was shot was the initial aggressor in the incident.

According to TPD, the person shot was in the roadway acting erratically and accosted the driver, who was an adult male through an open window just before the shooting happened.

TPD added that it consulted with State Attorney’s Office and it was determined that the case was in accordance with Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

As of Friday afternoon, the man who was shot sustained life-threatening injuries.

No update was provided on the status of the injured man.