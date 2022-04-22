One man shot on Gaines Street and MLK Jr. Blvd. in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, just before 4 p.m., at the intersection of Gaines Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. a male was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Gaines street is currently closed between Bronough Street and Railroad Avenue as officers and detectives investigate the incident. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

TPD added the incident is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.