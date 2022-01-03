SGMC Resumes Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing

VALDOSTA, Ga. — South Georgia Medical Center re-opened its drive thru COVID-19 testing available at its Smith Northview campus to provide area residents safe and convenient access to testing on Jan. 3. The drive thru is located at 4280 North Valdosta Road in Valdosta, and is available Monday-Friday, from 9am-4pm.

SGMC has seen a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing upwards of 800 people daily. Unfortunately, COVID-19 positivity rates are also increasing, reaching the highest rate since the pandemic started at 43.77 percent on Jan. 1.

According to SGMC officials, with the Omicron variant quickly spreading across the region, it’s important to revisit easy access to testing. Sick individuals should consider themselves positive until receiving confirmation otherwise and avoid close contact with others.

Last week the Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement discouraging the utilization of emergency departments for asymptomatic testing. SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson encourages patients to follow the guidance of the GDPH to only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms requiring emergency care. Those patients who do not feel they require emergency care should follow up with their primary care provider or stay home and self-isolate.

SGMC continues to see a rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, reporting 27 on Monday, Jan. 3.

According to its latest testing report, 51 percent of those testing positive were between the ages of 19-39. Additional data is available at sgmc.org/covid19report.

SGMC reminds everyone that COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at the SGMC Smith Northview campus Monday-Friday, from 9am to 3:30pm, and can be scheduled at sgmc.org/vaccine or by calling 229-433-1068.

For more information regarding SGMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing, or vaccinations visit SGMC.org or call 229-333-1000.