Severe weather causes flooding in Thomasville

Roger Hawkes<br/><br/>
Severe weather in Thomasville caused West Remington Avenue to flood.
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 17, 2023
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Severe weather has caused flooding to affect several streets in Thomasville.

Thomasville Police Department says they have received several calls regarding cars being stuck in water on the roadway.

According to the police department, the following areas are affected by flooding:

  • S Broad/Hansell
  • N Spair/E Monroe
  • Remington/W Jackson
  • Gordon/Hansell
  • Smith Ave at Granddaddy's BBQ
  • N Spair St/E Monroe
  • Smith Ave/Kern St (Farmer's Market Entrance area)
  • Tuxedo/Executive
  • Neel St btwn MLK and W Jackson
  • US 19 S by Walgreens

Drivers are advised to turn on their headlights and to treat intersections as four way stops if a traffic light is not working.

A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday for Central Thomas County in south central Georgia until 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

