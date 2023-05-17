Severe weather causes flooding in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Severe weather has caused flooding to affect several streets in Thomasville.

Thomasville Police Department says they have received several calls regarding cars being stuck in water on the roadway.

According to the police department, the following areas are affected by flooding:



S Broad/Hansell

N Spair/E Monroe

Remington/W Jackson

Gordon/Hansell

Smith Ave at Granddaddy's BBQ

N Spair St/E Monroe

Smith Ave/Kern St (Farmer's Market Entrance area)

Tuxedo/Executive

Neel St btwn MLK and W Jackson

US 19 S by Walgreens

Drivers are advised to turn on their headlights and to treat intersections as four way stops if a traffic light is not working.

A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday for Central Thomas County in south central Georgia until 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

