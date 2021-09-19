Separate overnight shootings in Tallahassee leave juvenile, man dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two separate shootings that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning have claimed the lives of two people in Tallahassee: an adult man and a juvenile male.

The first shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Stone Road, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

That shooting claimed the life of a juvenile male, no exact age was given on how old the victim was.

The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. outside of a home in the 2100 block of South Meridian Street. One male was found dead at the scene.

TPD says these are both active and open investigations and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed either shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.