SEE PHOTOS: Crews repave colorful crosswalks by W.T. Moore Elementary & Westminster Oaks

This follows a directive from the Florida Department of Transportation from last August.
Mary Jane Robbins
LEON COUNTY, FL — More crosswalks are losing their color. On Saturday, a viewer sent us the photos pictured below of crews repaving crosswalks by W.T. Moore Elementary and Westminster Oaks.

Last August, it was announced that five colorful sidewalks located at Dempsey Mayo Road near Emerald Chase Drive, Meandering Lane, and the W.T. Moore Elementary School entrance—along with South Calhoun Street at East College Avenue and East Jefferson Street would have to be removed per a directive from the Florida Department of Transportation citing safety compliance issues.

At the time, a neighbor shared the email sent out to the principal at W.T. Moore Elementary, from Leon County's Director of Engineering, Charles Wu, with WTXL.

Wu said in part,

“We recognize the community value and safety intentions behind these artistic crosswalks. To ensure safety and visibility continue to be addressed, Leon County will be coordinating with FDOT to identify and pursue an alternative pavement treatment that meets FDOT approval.”

We asked what those alternative pavement treatments might look like, but at the time, they said they were still working through the process.

