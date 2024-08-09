SEE HOW: Filing insurance claims for repairs after Debby

Neighbors in the Big Bend have suffered storm damage after Hurricane Debby

It's important to know tips for filing insurance claims

Watch the video to learn what do to if you have property damages

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s the worst storm I’ve ever experienced.”

Diane Frith faced damages to her Monticello home.

“We lost 28 trees one fell on the house we had damage to the house we’ve got damage to the fences.”

They’re still recovering from hurricane Idalia and now got more damage from Debby.

She worries about the financial strain it could cause from having to pay out of pocket for the repairs.

“With over 28 trees lost insurance only covers the trees that hit a structure like a fence or building so that’s probably only a third of that 28.”

Clay Bozeman has been a public adjuster for 5 years. He helps homeowners with property damage claims.

“Get the holes and all the damage covered up so you don’t have any more damage.”

Right after the damage, Bozeman urges people not to wait to get the ball rolling

It’s also important to document everything and report it right away.

“The sooner the better if you put it off then it could delay the claim investigation because if there’s more damage that wasn’t caused by the storm then all of the sudden you have coverage issues.”

These claims can take anywhere from a couple weeks to years.

Many people like Frith have been waiting on their claims.

She hopes this can show neighbors outside of Monticello about what they’re facing.

“I’m glad you’re bringing attention to what’s happening in Monticello, everything has been Monticello’s ok it’s not ok.”

Right now there is an emergency order that helps protect insurance policy holders. It requires insurance companies to begin the claims investigation within 7 days of recieving a claim. The order also extends the time they have to back out of a contract with a public adjustor without penalty. Make sure to educate yourself when filing a claim.

The Florida Chief Financial Officer has information to help on their website.

