Second Harvest to distribute turkeys Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Need a turkey for Thanksgiving? The Second Harvest of the Big Bend and ABC 27 has got you covered.

The Second Harvest of the Big Bend will be handing out turkeys from the ABC 27 Turkey Drive Saturday morning in the old Sears parking lot at Governor's Square Mall.

The ABC 27 Turkey Drive collected 1,003 turkeys for the year, all of which will be given away Saturday.

In addition to the frozen turkey, boxes of side items, such as green beans and canned yams, will be given.

The easiest route into the mall will be to enter from Apalachee Parkway.

While the distribution begins at 9 a.m., it is first come, first served, so early arrival is recommended.

This distribution is open to anyone who wants to come by.