ABC 27 partners with Second Harvest to hold 8th annual Turkey Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ABC 27 Turkey Drive is coming up on Wednesday and this is the 8th year. Last year, we collected more than 1,000 turkeys and $46,000. But what exactly is the Turkey Drive, and how can you help?

What began as an event to feed those less fortunate has turned into the largest fundraiser for America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

In 2014, ABC 27 launched the inaugural "ABC 27 Turkey Drive". The goal? To collect turkeys and money. The purpose? To ensure those in the big bend don't go hungry over Thanksgiving.

How? By calling on you to pick up an extra turkey at the store while buying yours, and allowing you to literally 'drive thru' and drop it off.

The first year we collected 253 turkeys and $3,620 in cash. As you can see, each year since has had a leg up over the previous year. This year, our 8th year, we want it to be the best one yet.

Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks for what we have, and this year, it's more important than ever that we work together to "be the difference."

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend will be at both Ponce De Leon Park and Bannerman Crossing to accept donations. The event will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

For a no-contact experience, all you need to do is place your turkey in the trunk or backseat of your car. Volunteers in the drive-thru will take your donation without you ever having to leave your vehicle.

Online monetary donations will be accepted by clicking here.

Ponce de Leon Park is located at 127 E. Park Ave. and Bannerman Crossing is at 3425 Bannerman Rd.