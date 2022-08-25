Second Harvest hosts first ever fundraiser campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is much excitement around the upcoming FSU vs LSU football game but…seats won’t be the only things getting filled.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend has partnered with Second Harvest Baton Rouge for its first ever fundraising campaign. Which ever location raises the most money and receives the most food donations gets bragging rights naturally and loser must wear the other team’s colors and post on social media. Anyone can drop off food donations or donate online at their websites.

“Over the summer months we’ve seen food insecurity on the rise. This challenge comes at a great time because we’re trying to get more food and be ready for the holiday season,” says James McGowan.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend hopes to raise $5,000. The fundraiser campaign will last until game day August 4th.