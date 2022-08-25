Second Harvest challenges Baton Rouge Food Bank leading up to FSU vs. LSU game

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Second Harvest of the Big Bend is set to challenge the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in a fundraising competition, leading up to the season opener football game of Florida State vs. Louisiana State.

With the game taking place on September 4 in New Orleans, the Hunger Blitz Fundraising Challenge is an initiative to see which food bank can raise the most funds to serve individuals that are experiencing food insecurity within their local communities.

The challenge will require a classic 11 vs. 11 matchup between the two food banks, in similarity of a football game, due to the Big Bend serving 11 counties in Tallahasssee and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank serving 11 parishes in the Baton Rouge area.

“As more people are turning to food banks for assistance, it is our goal to support our friends and neighbors in need,” said Monique Ellsworth, Executive Director and CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. “By supporting the Hunger Blitz Fundraising Challenge, you can help ensure that families in each community continue to have access to nutritious and healthy meals.”

Both food banks encourages community members and fans to support individuals in need by donating online at the Hunger Blitz competitor of their choice.

To donate to Team FSU, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, visit Hunger Blitz - Campaign (fightinghunger.org).

To donate to Team LSU, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, visit Battle of the Food Banks! - Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (brfoodbank.org).

