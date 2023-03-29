Search escalates for missing Gadsden County man

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The search continues for Ronnie Jordan nine days after he was last seen.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office sent crews with drones to help look for him.

Ronnie's cousin Montoyia Tillman said the family is banding together to stay strong to find Ronnie and relying on their faith to push forward.

"Regardless of the outcome of Ronnie, we trust God," Tillman said. "We've prayed together, we've stayed together and ultimately we have come together as a family as we know how."

Their bond pushing them to continue to look for their beloved relative Ronnie Jordan.

The 64-year-old last seen on March 20 walking near his home off of Thigpen road.

Captain Anglie Holmes with the Gadsden County Sheriff's office has been working on this case. She's related to Jordan so this search is personal.

"Well, as anything here knowing so many people in Gadsden County but when it hits home, it is no different," Holmes said. "It's just the fact that I am one of those that when there's a need in the community, in Gadsden County, feet on the ground."

Those feet consist of the search crews that have been working to find Jordan.

Crews escalated their search with drones and the search and rescue team and looking in and around a sinkhole near Jordan's home.

It's not just law enforcement doing this search.

Tyren Marshall volunteered and has been searching for Jordan with his German Shepard Misty for three days.

"I know him kind of good. I mean, he's a well-known guy. So, I try my best to try to come out, do my best to find Mr. Ronnie," Marshall said. "You know, it is hurting us all. Kind of sad losing someone that walks away from you."

Tillman said she still has hope her cousin will return home safe.

"We believe in our hearts, we still have hope that he is there somewhere and whether he be dead or alive, we love him still. We're still that same family," Tillman said. "We're hoping he can come home to us and even if he doesn't, we still trust God."

Tillman and Captain Holmes said the public can send tips in to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Both said people should refrain from posting misleading or potentially false information about Jordan and his whereabouts online.

