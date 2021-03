TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 113-year-old Scott-Cawthon house that once sat on Bannerman Road is now gone.

ABC 27 first told you about the fight to preserve the home in January. The home sat in the way of development plans to put a shopping center at the intersection of Bannerman Road and Bull Headley Road. Members of the Scott family met with developers to try to preserve the house.

The home was bulldozed on March 19.