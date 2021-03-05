Future of Scott Cawthon House on Bannerman Road remains uncertain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The historic home on Bannerman Road many are fighting for still stands. However, there's no guarantee that it'll stay around forever.

Crews were at the home this week. Developers said they were conducting asbestos abatement on the roof of the property. Currently, developers have not applied for a demolition permit. Therefore, it's not possible for the house to come down until the permit says it can.

Developers tell Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch the Florida Department of State initially said the 113-year-old had no historical significance. Since then, that has changed.

That means the house is now eligible to be registered as a historic site. It also means developers have to go through even more steps in order to secure a permit to demolish a home.

Developers and the Scott family have been in talks to preserve the home. The Scott family owns a family cemetery just behind the home. They initially proposed moving it onto that property.

"They are open to moving the house. The problem is, they've had that process quoted but its expensive. Upwards of $300,000 to move the house. They are trying and looking for a compromise to find a way to save it," said Commissioner Welch.

Others have suggested the developers change their plans to work around the home. Where the house sits is where the new owners plan to put a parking lot for a proposed Publix. However, Commissioner Welch says that's a challenge as well.

"The area identified for the commercial development ties into where the road alignment is. With Bull Headley, there's obstacles there. The developer did their due diligence when the property was rezoned," said Commissioner Welch.

The property surrounding the home continues to be cleared to make way for homes and a shopping center.